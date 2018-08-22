St. Louis Democrats' Plan to Punish Rogue Members Fails

COURTESY OF ANNIE RICE/HOLLY RAVAZZOLO

Annie Rice, left, ran for alderwoman as an independent against Paul Fehler earlier this year — and won.

For months, the St. Louis Democratic Central Committee has debated how to deal with members who fail to toe the party line. But last night, the debate ended one vote short — a bylaw amendment that would allow the committee to "censure" rogue members was defeated by just one vote.

The measure needed a two-thirds majority of its 52 members to succeed — or 35 votes. It earned 34. And so, for the moment, central committee members can endorse or speak out in favor of candidates running against the party's nominees without fear of reprisal.

Mary Entrup makes a motion to close the meeting to executive session during the election of officers. I was asked to leave. Got a lot on film & will upload it after. #stldcc — Sarah Felts (@sarahfelts) August 21, 2018

Several folks seem to think they have an expectation of privacy to not be filmed without their consent while they’re doing public business in a bar open to the public.



This is basic transparency, y’all. So disappointing. — Sarah Felts (@sarahfelts) August 21, 2018

.@JacobHummel makes the valid point that House GOP is raising $1 million+ while the #STLDCC is sitting here debating whether they can kick me out of a public meeting of my elected officials for filming them. SMH. — Sarah Felts (@sarahfelts) August 21, 2018