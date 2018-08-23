If You Drive Drunk This 'Saturation Saturday' You Are a Complete Idiot

click to enlarge
-
FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
-
Try not to see those lights in your rearview mirror this Saturday.
Driving drunk is never a good idea — but this Saturday, August 25, it's going to be particularly stupid.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving, better known as MADD, announced this afternoon that it's working with a host of law enforcement agencies to conduct saturation DWI patrols on Saturday. They're calling it "Saturation Saturday," and it's the second year of a statewide effort involving no less than 66 police departments.
And lest you think, "Oh, they'll never get me; they don't enforce DUIs in St. Louis," guess again. A total of 25 police departments in the St. Louis area alone have pledged to attend a "roll call briefing" as, in the words of MADD, "we build excitement rallying the troops together to apprehend impaired drivers."
In other words: They're getting themselves amped up to bust your drunk ass. Driver beware!
The briefing will feature remarks by Peggy Snyder, whose son, St. Louis County officer Blake Snyder, was gunned down in the line of the duty
. She told Fox-2
that Blake had lost a friend who was killed by a drunk driver.
"Before he had become a police officer he had a very good friend who was hit head-on by a drunk driver," Snyder told the station. "... That had a tremendous impact on (Blake)."
So we don't know exactly where they'll be. We don't know if they'll be doing sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols or simply adding a few officers per shift to DUI enforcement. But we can tell you that it's going to be shock and awe out there on Saturday, and you'd be wise not to get to swept up in it.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.