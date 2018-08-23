Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 23, 2018

Shaw Market Robbed by Shotgun-Wielding Thieves

Posted By on Thu, Aug 23, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Shaw Market was robbed on Wednesday. - GOOGLE STREET VIEW
  • GOOGLE STREET VIEW
  • Shaw Market was robbed on Wednesday.
A popular south city corner store was robbed during the Wednesday lunch hour by gun-wielding thieves, authorities say.

The robbers were wearing hooded sweatshirts with bandanas over their faces and blue rubber gloves on their hands when they burst into Shaw Market (4200 Shaw Blvd., 314-771-3544) and demanded money, a police official said.

One of the men was armed with a shotgun, and his accomplice had a handgun.



Six people, including employees, were inside the store at the time. There were reports of one person hurt during the robbery, but police would not confirm that on Wednesday afternoon.

The market is a staple of the Shaw neighborhood, bolstering both standard corner store fare and "Eritrean Wednesdays," when the husband-and-wife owners offer $8 plates of food from their home country.

The nearby intersection of Shaw and Klemm has had plenty of problems in the past, including shootings. Neighbors banded together to raise money for a surveillance camera to hook into the police department's system.

It wasn't clear Wednesday if the robbers were caught on video.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. As St. Louis' School Desegregation Program Winds Down, No One Can Say What Comes Next Read More

  2. St. Louis Police Officer Adam Feaman Charged in Flashlight Beating of Suspect Read More

  3. Assistant County Prosecutor Laments Bell Victory: 'Voters Will Soon Regret What They Did' Read More

  4. In St. Louis, Lime Bikes Get Sliced Up Like, Well, Limes Read More

  5. St. Louis Democrats' Plan to Punish Rogue Members Fails Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation