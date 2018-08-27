Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 27, 2018

Today's the Last Day 15-Year-Olds Can Tie the Knot in Missouri

Posted By on Mon, Aug 27, 2018 at 6:37 AM

FLICKR/EVAN FORESTER
As of tomorrow, Missouri will no longer have the nation's most lenient laws governing teen marriages.

New laws signed by Governor Mike Parson go into effect Tuesday, August 28. Under the new rules, no one under age sixteen can get married in Missouri, period. And no one 21 or older can marry anyone under 18.

If you're sixteen or seventeen, you may still wed in Missouri under the new rules — but only with your parents' permission.



Previously, Missouri allowed fifteen, sixteen and seventeen year olds to wed, so long as they had permission from one parent. That was true even if the other objected. Anyone fourteen and under had to get a judge's approval.

Those laws, as the Kansas City Star reported in a groundbreaking series earlier this year, made Missouri "the easiest place in America for a fifteen year old to wed." As the paper reported, "From 1999 to 2015, more than 1,000 15-year-olds married in Missouri. Of those, The Star’s review of data shows, more than 300 married men age 21 or older, with some in their 30s, 40s and 50s. Assuming they had premarital sex, those grooms would be considered rapists."

Those rules change tomorrow — despite no small amount of speed bumps in getting there. Earlier this year, a vote in the Missouri House of Representatives on the new provisions actually saw 50 legislators vote "no." At the time, Representative Peter Merideth (D-St. Louis) suggested that some Republicans felt the bill in question infringed on personal freedom and parental rights.

But hey: Backers ultimately got the votes. And now we have just one more day of being the nation's teen marriage backwater. Yay?

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. As St. Louis' School Desegregation Program Winds Down, No One Can Say What Comes Next Read More

  2. St. Louis Police Officer Adam Feaman Charged in Flashlight Beating of Suspect Read More

  3. Assistant County Prosecutor Laments Bell Victory: 'Voters Will Soon Regret What They Did' Read More

  4. If You Drive Drunk This 'Saturation Saturday' You Are a Complete Idiot Read More

  5. In St. Louis, Lime Bikes Get Sliced Up Like, Well, Limes Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation