Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 28, 2018

They Want Us to Believe That Was a Meteor Over St. Louis Last Night

Posted By on Tue, Aug 28, 2018 at 12:50 PM

click to enlarge It looked just like this - PHOTO COURTESY OF MIKE LEWINSKI / FLICKR

Meteors. Drones. Weather balloons. Falling satellites. Space trash. All government decoys to hide the truth about alien arrivals, right?

Well, one of these phenomena happened over the skies of St. Louis last night, and all sorts of people saw it. There it was streaking across the sky: a giant-ass fireball. A commenter on Reddit reported seeing it over Chesterfield and the authority on the subject, the American Meteor Society, even has three separate videos of the fireball — one recorded from someone’s doorbell camera.


As of this writing, the American Meteor Society has catalogued more than 340 reports about last night's incident, with the giant thing being seen in at least eight Midwestern states.



Aliens have obviously landed on earth in the past. How else to explain David Bowie? But even though we know the truth is out there, they still try to hide it from us. This, friends, is the real fake news.

Your own reporter has seen unexplained light shows in the sky a few times, one time in terrifying close-up also over the sky in Chesterfield in the 1990s. It was very early evening and a massive fireball seemed to plummet diagonally across the sky just above the heads of many witnesses. It was followed shortly after by — swear to God — silent matte black helicopters with big bright searchlights. They circled for about 30 minutes before suddenly zipping off to the south-west and disappearing off into the night.

Go ahead, look up green fireballs and Project Twinkle. You’ll find that there has been a campaign to hide these UFOs since the 1940s. But we have video technology now. This ruse won’t last much longer. We’re onto your game, Cigarette Smoking Man.

The real question is this: why Chesterfield, again? Maybe David Bowie’s fashionable cousins like the outlet stores?

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A School Bus Is Blocking a Boeing Entrance in St. Charles to Protest Yemen Airstrike Read More

  2. As St. Louis' School Desegregation Program Winds Down, No One Can Say What Comes Next Read More

  3. University City Is Now Gearing Up to Evict Its Chinatown for a Costco Read More

  4. Today's the Last Day 15-Year-Olds Can Tie the Knot in Missouri Read More

  5. Angel Stewart Won Parole in Missouri. She Still Has a Second Life Sentence in Iowa Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation