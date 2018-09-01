St. Louis Apartment With 'Unique Layout' Features Toilet Next to Oven

It’s said that you shouldn’t shit where you eat, but in this apartment you really have no other choice. Check out the layout of this miniature apartment in the Central West End that was posted on Craigslist, where someone has the nerve to ask $525 a month for this glorified walk-in bathroom.
The toilet is nestled in between the kitchen sink and the tub, which is also located in the kitchen. The space is so tight that, in theory, someone with long enough arms could stir his risotto while he was also… you know... baking brownies.
You have to hand it to whoever posted the listing, though. They’re trying to sell it as “perfect for someone seeking a simple, minimalist apartment” instead of the more obvious “poorly designed prison cell.” That's vision.
But if the only thing that really matters is location, location, location, this spot could make for a reasonably priced pied-à-terre
or a thrillingly grubby place to take your mistress. It is mere steps from all of the glory that the Central West End has to offer, including the Chase Park Plaza, Left Bank Books and high-end markets like Straub’s.
The rent also includes all of your utilities, which will be something you’ll need to remind yourself every single time you walk in this room.
Check out the photos below and get the details
on Craigslist.
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.