It’s Going to Rain Like a MF in St. Louis All Damn Weekend

Here in the Midwest, natural phenomena of the wet variety is seldom an issue. Hurricanes, tsunamis and rising sea levels don't affect us that much; we’re normally more concerned with tornados, droughts and the Big One sure to quake and shake the New Madrid Fault Line
.
But Tropical Storm Gordon
is a big ol’ jerk and it’s going to get us anyway. Even though we told him to bugger off, homeboy is still sliding into our DMs with some unsolicited raindrops.
Your boy Glenn Zimmerman (meteorologist at Fox 2) says the tropical soaking is set to start late Thursday
and roll all the way through Sunday, with Friday night and Saturday morning looking like they'll get the worst of it. As if LouFest wasn't beleaguered enough
already this year!
Weather predictions show the rain continuing after that; Wunderground
says we won’t see the sun again until next Wednesday.
Check it out:
So if you’re headed to LouFest this weekend, don’t forget your poncho (or trash-bag-as-poncho) and maybe wear your rain boots. Channeling Kate Moss at Gastonbury
is a very chic festival fashion move, anyway. And for all you bad drivers, maybe just cancel all your plans now? The last thing we need is you sliding all over the roadways and ruining things for the rest of us.
