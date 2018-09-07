Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 7, 2018

Post-Dispatch Sued Over Jerry Garcia Photo

Posted By on Fri, Sep 7, 2018 at 6:22 AM

click to enlarge Not the photo of Jerry Garcia that got the Post-Dispatch in trouble. (You really think we'd repeat their mistake?) - SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Not the photo of Jerry Garcia that got the Post-Dispatch in trouble. (You really think we'd repeat their mistake?)
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch faces another lawsuit over its unauthorized use of a photo.

The suit, filed in federal court earlier this week, accuses the newspaper of helping itself to an image taken by Baron Wolman, an iconic rock photographer who helped launch Rolling Stone. The suit, filed on behalf of Wolman by New York attorney Richard Liebowitz, accuses the daily and its parent company, Lee Enterprises, of infringing on Wolman's copyright.

The claim dates back to a story first published in 2010. A search of archive.org shows the photo present on its site as recently as 2014.



The photo has since been deleted, but it's not clear from the lawsuit and the Internet archive when that might have occurred.

click to enlarge Archive.org shows the story in question, with evidence suggesting the photo was online for at least four years.
  • Archive.org shows the story in question, with evidence suggesting the photo was online for at least four years.

In May, the daily was sued for a similar unauthorized use of a photo of Ted Nugent. That story also appeared in the newspaper's feature section.

As with that suit, the photographer alleges that the newspaper "intentionally and knowingly removed" evidence that would show the photographer's ownership. In the Nugent photo, the evidence was a watermark; this more recent lawsuit doesn't specify.

Post-Dispatch spokeswoman Tracy Rouch says the newspaper doesn't comment on pending litigation.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
Jump to comments
  |  
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Title Mine: How Washington University Woke Up to the Issue of Sexual Assault on Campus Read More

  2. As St. Louis' School Desegregation Program Winds Down, No One Can Say What Comes Next Read More

  3. Cort Van Ostran Is Tied with Ann Wagner Right Now in Missouri's 2nd District Read More

  4. Brad Bradshaw Wants to Legalize Medical Marijuana — and Tax Patients to Cure Cancer Read More

  5. 'Murder Mom' Charges Dismissed Because of Police Detective's Brain Cancer Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation