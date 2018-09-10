Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 10, 2018

Michael Avenatti Wants to Base His Presidential Campaign in St. Louis

Posted By on Mon, Sep 10, 2018 at 10:05 AM

click to enlarge FLICKR/VICTORIA PICKERING
Michael Avenatti, the combative attorney representing Stormy Daniels, has been toying with the idea of running for president — because what this country totally needs is another big ego with a questionable background, a thin skin when it comes to media coverage and zero governing experience.

But enough grumbling. Since when do we demand that our commander in chief be skilled at anything other than poking at the people we don't like? What is this, 2008? Let's jump on the bandwagon and hype the local angle!

And indeed, there's one hell of a local angle. As the Post-Dispatch breathlessly reported back in March, Avenatti went to high school in St. Louis — Parkway Central, no less (saved you a click). And now, as he indulges in his delusions of the presidency, he's confiding in Politico that he'd base his run right here in St. Louis.



Per the Washington, D.C., based site:
Avenatti said he sees the Midwest as key to a successful run for president.

He believes he’ll be the first presidential candidate to headquarter in St. Louis since Dick Gephardt’s 1988 presidential run (Gephardt’s 2004 campaign was based in D.C.).

“I grew up there, I have ties to the area, my parents still live there; they’re getting older. It’s centrally located in the country. It’s the place that I identify most closely with as home,” said Avenatti, whose family moved to the St. Louis suburbs when he was 11. “If I do this, I’m going to spend a significant part of my campaign in the Midwest.”
Wait, so this means Missouri won't be abandoned in the 2020 campaign? (Yes, we're talking to you, Hillary Clinton.) We won't get ignored as everyone gets in line to fellate Ohio and Pennsylvania? We'll have a local son whose trips to Iowa — and slams on the incumbent — we can hungrily follow on Twitter?

Boasts Avenatti, "If I do this, I think Missouri is very much going to be in play. I’m going to spend a lot of time there.”

OK, in that case, screw experience; we're all in for the ride! Because, hey, if nothing else, this should be fun to watch.

(You say that attitude has doomed this country to what's going on two years of daily insanity? Why do you have to be so practical all the time?)

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Belleville Lube Shop Owner's Racist Talk Led to Firing, Mass Exodus, Workers Say Read More

  2. Title Mine: How Washington University Woke Up to the Issue of Sexual Assault on Campus Read More

  3. Cort Van Ostran Is Tied with Ann Wagner Right Now in Missouri's 2nd District Read More

  4. Post-Dispatch Sued Over Jerry Garcia Photo Read More

  5. Brad Bradshaw Wants to Legalize Medical Marijuana — and Tax Patients to Cure Cancer Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation