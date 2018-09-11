Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 11, 2018

St. Louis Bought 2 New Trash Trucks, And It Has Us Feeling Sexy

Posted By on Tue, Sep 11, 2018 at 9:45 AM

click to enlarge So hot. - JARED ZIMMERMAN / FLICKR

Do you know what really turns us on? Basic municipal services. Oh yeah, we’re talking about waste management, baby. Meow.

Sometimes when we’re feeling so nasty (because St. Louis has 55 daily trash routes and famously only had 40 to 45 working trucks earlier this summer), only one thing can fix it. And no, lover, it’s not getting a hot load dumped on us, it’s a hard-working city employee in uniform with a new vehicle. A new trash vehicle, that is. And the number of garbage-clearing vehicles has grown to a rock hard 71 trucks since a few months ago when our alleys were piled high with filthy, dirty trash. *licks lips*

The acquisitions continue. Check out the nearly pornographic video below from KSDK, where the news team shows us a half-million dollars worth of hot, heavy machinery ready to rumble right up our alley. Mmm, the trucks even have a “grabber arm.” And that movement in the video at 1:23? Oh my.



The video ends with reporter Grant Bissell explaining that the city expects to add twelve more new trucks “on top of” these two. Yes, pile them on top. We like it like that.

Thanks for the eye candy, city of St. Louis. We can’t wait to see you riding those big new toys. Dumps like a truck, truck, truck. Purr.


Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com

Editor's note: We updated this post after publication to include a few additional details about the city increasing its trash truck fleet. Sexy, no?
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Belleville Lube Shop Owner's Racist Talk Led to Firing, Mass Exodus, Workers Say Read More

  2. Ex-Washington University Director Basia Skudrzyk Embezzled $300K, Feds Say Read More

  3. Milton Green Was Shot by a Fellow St. Louis Cop. Now He Needs Help Read More

  4. Title Mine: How Washington University Woke Up to the Issue of Sexual Assault on Campus Read More

  5. Normandy Slapped with Class-Action Suit Over 'Debtor's Prison' Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation