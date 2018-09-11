St. Louis Bought 2 New Trash Trucks, And It Has Us Feeling Sexy

click to enlarge
Do you know what really turns us on? Basic municipal services. Oh yeah, we’re talking about waste management, baby. Meow.
Sometimes when we’re feeling so nasty
(because St. Louis has 55 daily trash routes and famously only had 40 to 45 working trucks earlier this summer), only one thing
can fix it. And no, lover, it’s not getting a hot load dumped on us
, it’s a hard-working city employee in uniform with a new vehicle. A new trash
vehicle, that is. And the number of garbage-clearing vehicles has grown to a rock hard
71 trucks since a few months ago when our alleys were piled high with filthy
, dirty
trash. *licks lips*
The acquisitions continue. Check out the nearly pornographic video below from KSDK, where the news team shows us a half-million dollars worth of hot, heavy machinery ready to rumble right up our alley. Mmm, the trucks even have a “grabber arm.” And that movement in the video at 1:23? Oh my.
The video ends with reporter Grant Bissell explaining that the city expects to add twelve more new trucks “on top of” these two. Yes, pile them on top. We like it like that.
Thanks for the eye candy, city of St. Louis. We can’t wait to see you riding those big new toys. Dumps like a truck, truck, truck.
Purr.
Editor's note: We updated this post after publication to include a few additional details about the city increasing its trash truck fleet. Sexy, no?
