Driver Who Plowed Through Yards to Go Around School Bus Blames Car Malfunction

Matthew McCloskey has been arrested on traffic violations.
A wild-driving sex offender claims a problem with his car forced him to swerve through yards and around a school bus
, Ballwin police say.
Matthew McCloskey, 52, was caught on tape Wednesday morning as he whipped around two cars and a Parkway Schools bus on Bitterfield Drive. The school district posted the bus' surveillance video a few hours later on Facebook.
Appalled parents and media outlets spread the video. Ballwin cops say they soon began receiving tips. They arrested McCloskey this morning on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, driving while suspended and violation of a school bus stop sign.
"McCloskey admitted to driving the vehicle and state that a mechanical failure caused the accident," police said in news release.
He was released the same day with traffic summonses. McCloskey has a long criminal history, including a slew of traffic cases. He is also on the state sex offender registry. He was convicted of attempted rape and attempted robbery in 1988 for an attack on a 27-year-old woman, law enforcement and court records show.
He pleaded guilty last year to failing to register as a sex offender and spent twenty days in jail.
Over the years, he's been a pretty terrible driver. He currently has open traffic cases in St. John, Overland and Ballwin, according to municipal court records.
He was cited in July for three traffic violations in Bel-Ridge.
Police say the school bus case will be forwarded to Ballwin municipal prosecutors.
