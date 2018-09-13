Missouri Senator Wants to Require Psych Screenings for Presidential Candidates

click to enlarge
Hours after President Donald Trump bizarrely tweeted
his certainty that a study linking 3,000 deaths to Hurricane Maria
was factually incorrect, state Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal (D-University City) filed a resolution asking Congress to require mental health screenings for all presidential candidates.
Because hey, if anyone can pull our nation back from the brink, it's surely the Missouri Senate.
As Chappelle-Nadal explains in a press release, "President Donald J. Trump officially filed his 2020 reelection campaign with the Federal Elections Commission on January 20, 2017, the day he was sworn in as President before an atypically small crowd in Washington D.C. As President Trump is an official candidate in 2020, he would be required to undergo a mental health evaluation if Congress implements the reforms detailed in Sen. Chappelle-Nadal’s resolution."
In the proposed resolution, the screening would be conducted by "a psychologist independently designated by a panel of experts chosen by the director of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center."
The results of the screening, it continues, "shall be made public."
Chappelle-Nadal notes in the release that she is of Puerto Rican heritage, and that in addition having dozens of family members on the island, her great uncle died in its aftermath. The man was a U.S. military veteran, she says.
The outspoken Democrat apologized last year after writing in a Facebook comment that she hoped President Trump would be assassinated
. (While then Lt. Governor Mike Parson called her for removal, she ultimately received only a reprimand
.)
So, hey! She's gone from wishing his death to wishing he'll get the psychological evaluation he surely needs. Whoever said America was slouching away from civility?
