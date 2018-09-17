Man Plowed Through Accident Scene on I-44, Then Led Police on 10-Mile Chase

-
A Jeep driver weaved through emergency responders who had closed a I-44 for a crash, Webster police say.
Unfazed by a highway full of flashing emergency lights — and maybe buzzed after having a few too many drinks — a man weaved through an accident scene early this morning, and then sped off with cops on his tail, Webster Groves police say.
The driver narrowly missed the emergency responders and their vehicles as they worked to clear up a crash at 1 a.m. on Interstate 44, just west of Elm Avenue, Webster Groves Police Lt. Andy Miller says.
KMOV had a camera crew on scene
and filmed the Jeep as it cruised past fire trucks and startled firefighters.
"Guys, heads up!" shouts one person in the video. "Heads up!"
The driver led police on a ten-mile chase before he was taken into custody in a parking lot at Big Bend and Dougherty Ferry Road in Des Peres.
Charges are pending against the driver "who was possibly intoxicated," Lt. Miller says. His name has not yet been released. No one was injured.
