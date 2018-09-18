Email
Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Oakville Man Who Drove Through Crash Scene Was on Probation for DWI

Posted By on Tue, Sep 18, 2018 at 10:30 AM

click to enlarge Timothy Sutton was charged with DWI after driving through a crash scene. - COURTESY WEBSTER GROVES POLICE
  • COURTESY WEBSTER GROVES POLICE
  • Timothy Sutton was charged with DWI after driving through a crash scene.

A 31-year-old south county man was still on probation for a 2017 DWI on Monday when police say he drunkenly swerved around fire trucks and police working the scene of a crash on Interstate 44, court records show.

Timothy Sutton of Oakville was eventually arrested about ten miles away in Des Peres. He now faces charges of DWI and three counts of fourth-degree assault.

Emergency responders had blocked off the highway near South Elm Avenue in Webster Groves and were working to clear a multi-vehicle crash when they looked up to see a Jeep cruising through the scene. It was about 1 a.m., and police say Sutton was behind the wheel.



Officers tried to flag him down, but he kept going, even as he was pursued by patrol cars, police say. He was finally stopped and taken into custody in a parking lot near Big Bend and Dougherty Ferry Road.

Sutton was previously arrested in April 2017 by state troopers for drunken driving. He pleaded guilty one year later and was placed on probation for two years.

He was held on the new charges at the St. Louis County jail on $20,000 bond.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
