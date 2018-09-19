There Are Jellyfish — Yes, Jellyfish — in Missouri's Lakes

click to enlarge
In a completely mind-bending Facebook post
yesterday, the Missouri Department of Conservation informed us that it is September, which means that it is apparently jellyfish season
in Missouri. Say what now?
Yep, our little landlocked paradise is home to freshwater jellyfish. And here this whole time we thought those were just Schnucks bags in the water! The MoDeptOfCo (is that the abbreviation?) posted a beautiful video of hundreds of these sassy little stingers just floating along in Lake Tom Sawyer at Mark Twain State Park.
These gorgeous tentacled treasures can apparently be found statewide and only grow to be about an inch wide. They also can’t hurt humans as much as their gangster saltwater cousins and are likely to cause only some skin irritation. Small animals should watch out, though: These graceful darlings will mess you up and look extra pretty while doing it.
Just check out the video below from MoDeptOfCo. Ahhh. That’s nice. Don’t you think it's just begging for a dream pop soundtrack
, maybe a little Mazzy Star
?
You’re cool with us, jellyfish friends.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.