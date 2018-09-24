These New Soulard Apartments Are Leasing for $3,070/Month (Gulp)

click to enlarge
-
COURTESY OF 1400 RUSSELL
-
It's not your grandma's idea of Soulard.
Look how fancy Soulard is getting: That big new apartment complex at 13th Street and Russell is leasing two bedroom units for as much as $3,070/month. And the building is already 40 percent booked.
The $29 million project involved demolishing an old warehouse to erect 130 new units in a four-story building. It's one of the only recent from-the-ground-up multi-family builds in the historic neighborhood.
And it's got amenities more associated with high-end suburban complexes than their (generally older) city counterparts. There's a rooftop swimming pool with grilling stations and big flat-screen TVs, a ground-floor private courtyard with a hot tub, a fitness center and concierge services.
click to enlarge
-
COURTESY OF 1400 RUSSELL
-
Apartments can be leased furnished or unfurnished.
The project, called 1400 Russell
, is apparently not just drawing bros seeking proximity to Soulard's nightlife. Julie Graziano of Asset Residential Management, which is handling the leasing, says in a release, “Residents have been a mix of empty nesters and young professionals who enjoy the vibrant Soulard neighborhood and surrounding areas.”
That doesn't mean they're all paying $3,070 monthly; a spokesman for the project says that sum is for the best suites, which offer private balconies with stunning views of downtown. There are numerous other price points — and hey, studios, start at just $965.
Should we file that one under "steal"? Let's face it: Everything in real estate is relative. And if it's $525 to get a Central West End spot with a toilet in the kitchen
, who wouldn't pay twice that to live in the lap of luxury?
click to enlarge
