St. Louis Has the Least Traffic Congestion of the Nation's 20 Biggest Metro Areas

We haven't been stuck in traffic in this town since 2007.
Among the many reasons life in St. Louis is easier than other big cities: We simply don't have the traffic.
That's borne out in a new study released yesterday by Geotab
, which makes vehicle tracking devices. It analyzed 7.7 million aggregated traffic data records within its system, all logged between August 2017 and July 2018, to get an accurate picture of traffic congestion across the U.S.
The data shows that St. Louis had "the fewest problems in terms of sluggish traffic" of the twenty cities surveyed. In fact, even during our peak rush hour — 4 to 5 p.m. — speed decreased an average of just sixteen percent, dropping to 41 miles per hour.
Compare that to Boston, which suffers the most congested peak periods: Drivers there saw speeds fall an average of 40 percent, dropping to just 22 miles per hour during rush hour.
And really, it's pretty grim everywhere. The maps for Los Angeles and San Francisco are downright horrifying when you zoom in on the details. Even some cities not known for their congestion are shown as basically unbearable on these maps
.
Ever thought about moving to Washington, D.C.? Don't. Geotab found it's home to the nation's slowest-moving traffic, with speeds ranging from 19 miles per hour from 5 to 6 p.m. to a maximum of 33 miles per hour at 4-5 a.m. Did you catch that? Even at four in the morning
, they can't get to 35 miles per hour.
For more on St. Louis' traffic patterns, check out Geotab's interactive map of the city online
. And for more about how bad those poor slobs in other cities have it, check out the complete report here
.
