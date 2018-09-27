Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 27, 2018

The Cardinals Literally Fell on Their Faces Last Night

Posted By on Thu, Sep 27, 2018 at 9:01 AM

click to enlarge SREENSHOT VIA MLB
  • SREENSHOT VIA MLB
That one hurt.

Last night, at the bottom of the eighth with two outs, Cardinals rookie Adolis García bolted from first base on a José Martínez grounder — and in the moments that followed, the team's playoffs chances tanked, then soared, and then finally tripped over themselves before thudding into the dirt.

Objectively, it was a comedy of errors. The Brewers' Mike Moustakas scooped up Martínez's groundball and winged it to first, but the throw went wild. With a chance to tie the game, García sprinted toward home as the home crowd roared.



Then they fell silent.

García wobbled, tripped and lurched into the third base line. He arrived at home plate to the waiting glove of the catcher.


The Cardinals went on to lose the game, 2-1. And the worst part? The team's loss clinched the playoffs for both the Brewers (meh) and the Cubs (uggghhh).

Granted, the Cards aren't mathematically eliminated. But they'll need to sweep the Cubs this weekend and get some help from the Dodgers or Rockies just to secure a wild-card spot.

Hey, it's not all bad news. At least the team's promotions department is winning.

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Jump to comments
  |  
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Inside St. Louis' Proud Boys, the Far-Right Frat Accused of Fascism Read More

  2. Oh Cool, Some Lunatic Is Throwing Bowling Balls at Moving Cars in St. Louis Read More

  3. St. Louis Has the Least Traffic Congestion of the Nation's 20 Biggest Metro Areas Read More

  4. Trigger-Happy St. Louis Cop Who Just Shot a Cadet Previously Shot Murder Victim's Mom Read More

  5. Gardener Beats Back Gravois Park Neighborhood Association Land Request Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation