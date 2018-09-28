Kevin Jackson Fired from Fox News for Calling Kavanaugh Accusers 'Skanks'

-
Kevin Jackson, the bombastic right-wing radio host who until recently lived in St. Louis, lost his Fox News gig yesterday after tweeting that women who'd accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh were "lying skanks."
Jackson, the subject of a 2010 RFT cover story
and, in 2016, occasional guest on KETC's Donnybrook
, lived in Fox Park from 2002 to 2017. He still owns a house there, though he's apparently moved to Arizona.
It was during Jackson's time in St. Louis that he launched himself as a pundit, writing a book called The Big Black Lie
and speaking at more than 100 Tea Party rallies. He also has been a host on St. Louis' KFTK (97.1 FM)
.
Temperate remarks have not been Jackson's calling card, to say the least. But yesterday, he apparently took things a step too far for Fox News. First he called Kavanaugh's accuser a "HS skank."
Then he doubled down.
"To HELL with the notion that women must be believed no matter what," he tweeted. "Lying skanks is what these three women are, and we ALL know more."
The comments came in a long series of tweets responding to the Senate hearings focused on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh's high school acquaintance, Christine Blasey Ford, detailed yesterday what she says was an assault
at the hands of Kavanaugh and another man; Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied even being in the room with her.
Jackson wasn't impressed by Ford's allegations. "Don't be afraid to call it like you see it," he tweeted at one point. "#ChristineBlaseyFord is a Democrat shill and a LIAR."
"Democrats, you have to do better than DRUNK feminists to get Kavanaugh," he added
, linking to a story on his own website calling another Kavanaugh accuser, Debbie Ramirez, "the second lying leftist
." "See the latest lying scam artist?"
With Senate Republicans bending over backwards to appear sympathetic to Ford (even while mostly standing by their man), Jackson's comments resulted in swift condemnation from Fox News.
“Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a contributor. His comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not reflect the values of FOX News,” a Fox News spokesperson told Variety
.
But Jackson, unlike fellow KFTK host Allman, didn't seem too bitter about the whole thing. He stood by his remarks — and also responded blithely to Twitter users trying to rub the firing in his face.
