Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 2, 2018

Jamaa Birth Village Closes on New Home After Anonymous $40K Donation

Posted By on Tue, Oct 2, 2018 at 7:06 AM

click to enlarge Brittany "Tru" Kellman was beaming at Friday's closing. - COURTESY OF BRITTANY KELLMAN
  • COURTESY OF BRITTANY KELLMAN
  • Brittany "Tru" Kellman was beaming at Friday's closing.
In August, things were looking bleak. In fact, on August 17, the day the Riverfront Times published a story about Jamaa Birth Village's attempt to purchase a building, the Ferguson-based nonprofit had raised just $12,000 of its $60,000 goal. That was after two months of fundraising — and with its capital campaign was set to close that night.

But the grassroots organization, which assists women of color seeking low-intervention childbirth, is used to tough odds. Founder Brittany "Tru" Kellman was herself pregnant at thirteen; she later channeled her horror at what she experienced into becoming a doula. She's on pace to become the first black woman to become a certified professional midwife in Missouri this December, and next year, Jamaa aims to open St. Louis' first equal-access midwifery clinic, providing services regardless of patients' ability to pay.

And Kellman was determined not to give up on the campaign. She'd been given an amazing gift: The physicians selling the building had agreed to sell it to Jamaa for $50,000, a huge discount from its $200,000 estimated value. But without the cash in hand, the organization was looking at a loan — and with so many needy women to serve, spending money each month on a mortgage felt less than ideal.



It took only a few short days for everything to turn around.

Kellman says she was stunned by the outpouring that followed the RFT story. Donations poured in to the organization's GoFundMe page almost immediately on August 17 even as others contributed directly. "By Saturday morning, we were at just a little over $20,000," she says.

But that was only the beginning. It's what happened that weekend that left Kellman nearly speechless.

That Saturday, Kellman got an email. The author said he or she was with a private foundation and they were ready to help Jamaa Birth Village meet its goals. They wanted to connect by phone.

Kellman responded cautiously. "I wanted to believe it, but I was worried it was a hoax," she admits.

It wasn't.

Instead, the donor — who has chosen to keep their identity a secret — couriered over a check for $45,000 within just a few short days. The sum gave Jamaa $5,000 more than it had even hoped for, allowing it to close on the building Kellman had dreamt of.

Even after being told the check was on its way, Kellman was almost too nervous to tell her board of directors. It wasn't until she had it in hand — and it cleared — that she exhaled. "It was the most surreal moment opening that envelope and seeing those digits," she recalls. "I deposited it right away!"

click to enlarge Jamaa's real estate agent, Holly Gerchen (left), donated her time and secured discounts on closing costs. Dr. Donald Blum is one-half of the group that gave Jamaa a massive discount on its building. - COURTESY OF BRITTANY KELLMAN
  • COURTESY OF BRITTANY KELLMAN
  • Jamaa's real estate agent, Holly Gerchen (left), donated her time and secured discounts on closing costs. Dr. Donald Blum is one-half of the group that gave Jamaa a massive discount on its building.

Last Friday, the organization closed on the building. It's really only the beginning of its journey — it needs to find a contractor, begin renovations, and a host of things from there. But it still feels like a miracle.

Kellman had previously stated her frustration with how little money being poured into the issue of black women's mortality was making its way to grassroots groups like her own. It felt like the big foundations were sucking up everything, and organizations like Jamaa continued to struggle despite a growing focus on the issue. But the outpouring that greeted the first publicity her organization has garnered made her see things in a new light.

"It gave me hope," she says. "When you're grassroots and you make a way, there are folks who want to work with you. They just need to know you exist."

And going forward, it won't just be media coverage that will remind people of the work being done by Jamaa Birth Village. It will be a brick-and-mortar building in Ferguson, a physical presence at long last for an organization that's been held together by volunteer sweat and pure determination.

"When there's a will," Kellman concludes, "there's a way."

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Inside St. Louis' Proud Boys, the Far-Right Frat Accused of Fascism Read More

  2. Judge Denies Ladue Mom's Request for a Restraining Order in Soccer Dispute Read More

  3. Ladue Mom Sues for Discrimination After Son Gets Cut from JV Soccer Team Read More

  4. Josh Hawley's 'Pre-Existing Conditions' Ad Is Officially a National Joke Read More

  5. Clayton Police Stop of Black College Students Post-IHOP Defended by Mayor Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation