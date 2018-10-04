Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 4, 2018

Benjamin Lambert, Throwed Rolls Scion, Pleads Not Guilty to Sex Trafficking

Posted By on Thu, Oct 4, 2018 at 10:13 AM

click to enlarge Benjamin Lambert previously ran the Lambert's Cafe in Ozark, Missouri. - GOOGLE STREET VIEW
  • GOOGLE STREET VIEW
  • Benjamin Lambert previously ran the Lambert's Cafe in Ozark, Missouri.

Benjamin Lambert, an heir to Missouri's Throwed Rolls empire, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to sex trafficking children and child porn charges.

Lambert, 50, of Sikeston is accused of trying to entice kids into a sex act and recording kids in a sex act in August 2015.

He is the son of the late Norman Lambert, who built his parents' small cafe into a juggernaut of home-style food in southeast Missouri and is said to have "throwed" the first roll at Lambert's Cafe. (The beloved restaurant chain survived a 2015 lawsuit filed by a woman who claimed she was injured by a hunk of flying bread.)



The Springfield News-Leader reported that Ben Lambert arrived in court Wednesday using a walker. One of his attorneys told the paper that Lambert has endured aneurysms, seizures and "short-term and long-term memory loss" and that he now stays in a nursing home.

Lambert's Cafe has three locations, including its home base in Sikeston. Ben Lambert was listed in 2017 state filings as the president of the Ozark location but was replaced in 2018 filings.

In a statement, the Lambert's chain says he'd had little to do with the management in recent years. None of the alleged crimes are believed to have happened at any of the restaurant's facilities.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Miss Gay America Crowns a New Queen This Weekend in Its New Kingdom -- St. Louis Read More

  2. Missouri Is Now Back to Just One Abortion Clinic. Here's Why Read More

  3. Scooters Are Taking Over St. Louis Even as Lime Bikes Become Increasingly Rare Read More

  4. St. Louis Law Enshrining 'Abortion Sanctuary City' Partly Struck Down Read More

  5. Inside St. Louis' Proud Boys, the Far-Right Frat Accused of Fascism Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation