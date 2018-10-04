Benjamin Lambert, Throwed Rolls Scion, Pleads Not Guilty to Sex Trafficking

click to enlarge
Benjamin Lambert previously ran the Lambert's Cafe in Ozark, Missouri.
Benjamin Lambert, an heir to Missouri's Throwed Rolls empire, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to sex trafficking children and child porn charges.
Lambert, 50, of Sikeston is accused of trying to entice kids into a sex act and recording kids in a sex act in August 2015.
He is the son of the late Norman Lambert, who built his parents' small cafe into a juggernaut of home-style food in southeast Missouri and is said to have "throwed" the first roll at Lambert's Cafe. (The beloved restaurant chain survived a 2015 lawsuit
filed by a woman who claimed she was injured by a hunk of flying bread.)
The Springfield News-Leader reported
that Ben Lambert arrived in court Wednesday using a walker. One of his attorneys told the paper that Lambert has endured aneurysms, seizures and "short-term and long-term memory loss" and that he now stays in a nursing home.
Lambert's Cafe has three locations, including its home base in Sikeston. Ben Lambert was listed in 2017 state filings as the president of the Ozark location but was replaced in 2018 filings.
In a statement, the Lambert's chain says he'd had little to do with the management in recent years. None of the alleged crimes are believed to have happened at any of the restaurant's facilities.
