If You Want to Vote in Missouri in November, the Deadline to Register Is Wednesday

click to enlarge
If you're mad about Brett Kavanaugh — and isn't everyone
mad about Brett Kavanaugh for one reason or another? — there's something you can do about that. And you won't even have to long to wait.
The only catch is that you have to get on it now.
This November, Missouri voters will contemplate a number of hotly contested races. But if you want your vote to help decide them, you can't just show up November 6. You will need to register by this coming Wednesday, October 10.
(Note that bold type: You cannot try to register on Thursday and claim you were sick the day before. Democracy will not stomach your tardiness!)
Wondering if you're already registered? Get an answer to that question from the comfort of your home via this handy link
from the Missouri Secretary of State.
If you're not registered, filling out the voter registration application online here
is usually the easiest option. (Note the separate process at the top for Columbia and Boone county residents; the standard format should work for everyone else.) If you get on it ASAP, you may also download and mail a PDF form
.
St. Louisans may register in person
at the city Board of Election Commissioners
(300 N. Tucker Boulevard, 314-622-4336) or county Board of Elections office (725 Northwest Plaza Dr., St. Ann; 314-615-1800). Any Department of Motor Vehicle office is also an option. Finally, anyone can request to have an application mailed to them
.
Polling places are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day. Registered voters who anticipate being unable to vote in person on August 7 may do so beginning six weeks before the election. Absentee ballots can be requested by your local election authority in person, by mail or by fax.
Voting in person? Here's what to bring to the polls
. You can either bring some ID, or prepare to cast a provisional ballot.
As for the races driving your interest:
On the federal level, there's U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri), a "no" on Kavanaugh, being challenged by Attorney General Josh Hawley, a Republican intent on whipping up a Kavanaugh-is-a-victim frenzy. In Missouri's Second District, there's U.S. Representative Ann Wagner (R-Ballwin), who seems to spend all her time ducking actual voters, facing a challenge from Cort VanOstran, a Democrat who seems to be everywhere
.
Statehouse races are no less interesting. The Democrats are desperately hoping to hold on to their only statewide seat, the auditor's job held by Nicole Galloway. And in addition to contested races across St. Louis County, you've got a Republican in St. Charles County who wants to make blocking a highway in protest a felony
versus a Berniecrat who loves Santa porn, and doesn't care who knows it
. What could be more intriguing?
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com