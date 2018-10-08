Email
Monday, October 8, 2018

Baby Deer Breaks Into South County Basement, Gets Busted by Cops

Posted By on Mon, Oct 8, 2018 at 1:04 PM

click to enlarge Officer Christopher Straatman with a new friend. - VIA THE ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • VIA THE ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Officer Christopher Straatman with a new friend.

When they first got the call, officers at the south county precinct of the St. Louis County Police Department thought they were being pranked.

It was just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday when a call for service came in from the 300 block of Bien Venido Drive, near Telegraph and Sappington Barracks roads. The problem? A baby deer had supposedly gotten stuck in the building's basement window.

It was no joke. Sure enough, when officers responded to the scene they found a deer in distress. And by that point, the animal had broken the rest of the way through the window, and was now stuck in the basement. It did not seem to be injured.



Officer Christopher Straatmann, one of the cops dispatched to the scene, scooped up the young deer in his arms and carried it outside, resulting in the remarkable photo that leads this post. According to a Facebook status posted by the police — which includes the hashtag #deerwhisperer — he comforted the deer "the whole time."

Once outside, Straatmann set the deer down. According to police, it immediately ran to a nearby larger deer whom officers presumed to be its mom.

No word on what business, exactly, had Bambi breaking into a south county basement, but officers made no arrests. After all, Mom is probably gonna tan his hide anyway.

Check out the police department's Facebook post about the deer rescue below:

