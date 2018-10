Martin McNally, Hijacker Profiled by RFT, Featured on Criminal Podcast

NATIONAL ARCHIVES AT KANSAS CITY

Martin McNally.

In January 2017, thewent deep — way deep — on Martin McNally, the petty criminal who hijacked a plane leaving St. Louis Lambert International Airport and nearly got away with it. " The Final Flight of Martin McNally ," by staff writer Danny Wicentowski, captivated readers, won a national journalism award and got star billing from longform.org And now, it's also a podcast.Last week, the wildly popular Criminal: A Podcast featured McNally on its 100th episode — and that was just part one. Part two, which will also focus on the Michigan-born hijacker, drops next week.The North Carolina-based podcast has been releasing episodes since 2014, and it's earned a big following for its thoughtful story telling. The Raleighcalled it "the thinking person’s true crime podcast," which should give you an idea.So far, its story on McNally follows Wicentowski's narrative, and that's no coincidence — the producers interviewed both him and McNally at the studios of St. Louis Public Radio last summer.Catch the first McNally-themed episode on iTunes . Then make sure to come back next week for part two. Or maybe just read our cover story . It's a good one — and this time, you don't just have to take our word for it.