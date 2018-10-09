Martin McNally, Hijacker Profiled by RFT, Featured on Criminal Podcast

-
NATIONAL ARCHIVES AT KANSAS CITY
-
Martin McNally.
In January 2017, the Riverfront Times
went deep — way deep — on Martin McNally, the petty criminal who hijacked a plane leaving St. Louis Lambert International Airport and nearly got away with it. "The Final Flight of Martin McNally
," by staff writer Danny Wicentowski, captivated readers, won a national journalism award and got star billing from longform.org
.
And now, it's also a podcast.
Last week, the wildly popular Criminal: A Podcast
featured McNally on its 100th episode — and that was just part one. Part two, which will also focus on the Michigan-born hijacker, drops next week.
The North Carolina-based podcast has been releasing episodes since 2014, and it's earned a big following for its thoughtful story telling. The Raleigh News & Observer
called it "the thinking person’s true crime podcast," which should give you an idea.
So far, its story on McNally follows Wicentowski's narrative, and that's no coincidence — the producers interviewed both him and McNally at the studios of St. Louis Public Radio last summer.
Catch the first McNally-themed episode on iTunes
. Then make sure to come back next week for part two. Or maybe just read our cover story
. It's a good one — and this time, you don't just have to take our word for it.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com