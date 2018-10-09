Email
Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Missouri Genius Shows Off Ankle Monitor Removal on Facebook, Goes to Jail

Posted By on Tue, Oct 9, 2018 at 12:20 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRABS FROM THE FACEBOOK VIDEO

This mental athlete deserves an award. Dustin W. Burns of Springfield, Missouri, has been living on this planet for 33 long years and apparently still didn't hesitate to post a public video to Facebook under his own name showing how to remove your government-issued GPS tracking device.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Burns received the fancy anklet earlier this year after being placed on probation for pleading guilty to violating a restraining order.

Using just a butter knife and a multi-tool, a man who appears to be Burns then posted a video to Facebook showing that with a little patience and a lot of brute force, the monitor can be removed without breaking the circuit and alerting police.



Criminals find ways around the system all of the time, but the smart ones know not to brag about it. Maybe this was Burns' attempt at community service? He was just trying to help out his fellow man, after all.

The News-Leader also reports that the same Facebook account mentions multiple out-of-state trips (generally a no-no when you're on probation) and that the account had also “posted a video of a man who looks like Burns walking through what appears to be a large marijuana farm with the caption: ‘Dream come true.’”

But not all stories have happy endings. Burns was charged this week with “tampering with electronic monitoring equipment.” Yep, our homegrown Midwestern Einstein has now been charged with a felony. That’s a shame, too. We needed his genius.

Enjoy his work below.




Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
