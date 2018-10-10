Email
Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Ferguson Police Chief Delrish Moss Is Resigning

Posted By on Wed, Oct 10, 2018 at 1:35 PM

Ferguson Police Chief Delish Moss is heading home to Miami, where he spent most of his career.

Moss, the city's first black police chief, is returning to Florida to take care of his mother, whose health is failing, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Moss was hired in 2016 to replace former Chief Tom Jackson, who resigned a week after the Justice Department ripped his department in a 102-page report. At the time, Ferguson was still reeling from the protests following the police killing of Michael Brown in 2014.



Moss previously said he watched Ferguson demonstrations play out on TV and felt compelled to try to help.

"I saw people hurting just like we hurt many years ago in Miami," he told CNN in 2016. "I said, 'you know what, I think I can help them.'"

In more than three decades with the Miami police, Moss spent twenty years as a department spokesman, and he managed to be a fairly noncontroversial leader in Ferguson.

"He came here with an open mind, and I think he learned to really embrace the community, even though it was not very welcoming when he got here," Mayor James Knowles told the Post-Dispatch. "He certainly worked to reach out and engage people over the past couple of years and he won over some, but it's a tough endeavor."

