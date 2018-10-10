Teens Spotted Near Deadly Carondelet Park Shooting Wanted for Questioning

click to enlarge
St. Louis police have released photos of two teen suspects sought in connection with a deadly shooting Saturday on the eastern edge of Carondelet Park
.
click to enlarge
The victim, 36-year-old Jacob Hudson, was found Saturday morning near his home in the 6400 block of Idaho Avenue around 10 a.m. EMS pronounced Hudson deceased at the scene, and homicide detectives were put on the case.
Police have described the suspects in the case as two unknown black males between the ages of sixteen and eighteen, each with a dark complexion. One of the suspects is estimated to be six feet tall with shoulder-length dreadlocks; the other is estimated to be five feet three inches tall with short afro-style hair.
Police released the photos, which appear to have been pulled from surveillance cameras, this morning, asking for assistance from the public in identifying the people depicted in them. They are being described only as being "wanted for questioning."
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS or homicide detectives directly at 314-444-5371.