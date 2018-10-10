Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Teens Spotted Near Deadly Carondelet Park Shooting Wanted for Questioning

Posted By on Wed, Oct 10, 2018 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge screenshot_2018-10-10_at_11_opt.png

St. Louis police have released photos of two teen suspects sought in connection with a deadly shooting Saturday on the eastern edge of Carondelet Park.

click to enlarge idaho_media_3.png
The victim, 36-year-old Jacob Hudson, was found Saturday morning near his home in the 6400 block of Idaho Avenue around 10 a.m. EMS pronounced Hudson deceased at the scene, and homicide detectives were put on the case.

Police have described the suspects in the case as two unknown black males between the ages of sixteen and eighteen, each with a dark complexion. One of the suspects is estimated to be six feet tall with shoulder-length dreadlocks; the other is estimated to be five feet three inches tall with short afro-style hair.



Police released the photos, which appear to have been pulled from surveillance cameras, this morning, asking for assistance from the public in identifying the people depicted in them. They are being described only as being "wanted for questioning."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS or homicide detectives directly at 314-444-5371.
Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Phillip Crews Killed Himself in a VA Waiting Room, a 'Parking Lot Suicide' Read More

  2. Turns Out St. Louis Was Right to Reject Public Financing for a Soccer Stadium Read More

  3. Missouri Genius Shows Off Ankle Monitor Removal on Facebook, Goes to Jail Read More

  4. Lawsuit Challenges Missouri Order Barring Gifts to State Workers Read More

  5. If You Want to Vote in Missouri in November, the Deadline to Register Is Wednesday Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation