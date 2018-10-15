Brazen Porch Thief Captured on Video, But Police Didn't Care, Homeowner Says

click to enlarge Security cameras showed the man lingering on the couple's porch for more than 40 seconds.

A pair of Shaw residents say they are frustrated by the police department's lethargic response to a porch thief so brazen, he sat down on their porch to open their Amazon packages in broad daylight — and then swiped an iPhone and a pair of sunglasses.Dr. Shaun Barbour says he was alerted to the action on his porch by his security system — and contacted police immediately. But they did nothing.“It’s as if they have given up,” says Barbour. “Nothing is going to happen and thieves know that.”The St. Louis Police did not respond to an email seeking comment Friday.The thief captured by Barbour's home security system can be (very clearly) seen as he approaches the porch. He proceeds to sit down on the doorstep and begin opening the packages left on the porch like a kid on Christmas morning. Whereas many thieves would waste no time at all in fleeing the scene of the crime, this criminal mastermind obviously had no place to be as he takes his time opening his presents. Once he’s finished, he leaves the packaging behind and stuffs the iPhone XS Max and sunglasses into his pockets. For good measure, the thief then looks directly at the camera before leaving the scene.After receiving a notification on his phone, Barbour watched from work as the thief nonchalantly did his work. Barbour immediately contacted the police to report what he had just seen. But Barbour says the officer who took his report seemed “uninterested” in what he was telling him.Later that day, Barbour was contacted by a supervisor. The supervisor told him that the officer who took his report was a trainee and had not correctly filled out the report. The supervisor proceeded to refile the report, but when it came to the security video, the supervisor claimed it couldn't be included because the report had be listed under the time the residents returned to home to confirm the packages had been stolen, rather than a remote viewing, Barbour says.The supervisor then said a detective would be in touch and that he could show the video to that person, Barbour says. Three days passed by Friday, yet Barbour says he was still waiting to hear from any St. Louis detectives.Unsatisfied with the progress the police were making, Barbour and his husband posted the security footage on Facebook. Barbour says that reactions to the post varied. He has received some comments suggesting that having packages delivered to your home is just a bad idea in St. Louis. However, a number of members of the community even recognized seeing the thief around their neighborhood and on public transit.See the video captured by the couple's security system below.