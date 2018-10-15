Email
Monday, October 15, 2018

Loser Robs Taco Bell with a BB Gun, Gets Mugged by a Customer

Posted By on Mon, Oct 15, 2018 at 1:36 PM

Surveillance footage shows a bad guy with a BB gun holding up the Taco Bell near Dogtown. - VIA SLMPD
  VIA SLMPD
  • Surveillance footage shows a bad guy with a BB gun holding up the Taco Bell near Dogtown.

A would-be stickup artist who robbed a south city Taco Bell using a BB gun had the tables turned on him by a bold customer, who grabbed the man's weapon and sent him running.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 14 at the Cheltenham location of Taco Bell (1324 Hampton Avenue). A younger white man — estimated to be somewhere from 25 to 30 years old — brandished his "gun" at the cashier, demanding money.

The cashier complied. But when the little punk turned on a customer standing nearby, he wasn't so lucky — the customer wrested the weapon away from him, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.



The suspect then fled to his getaway vehicle .... a maroon utility van. Because nothing screams criminal mastermind better than a fifteen-seat passenger van.

click to enlarge VIA SLMPD
  VIA SLMPD

The stickup artist is said to be between 25 and 30 years old, 5’8" to 5’10" and 160 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a black baseball cap with a white rim, with a St. Louis Blues Hockey blue note emblem on the front, a black leather coat and blue jeans. His van has damage to the driver's side window.

Have you seen him or his van?  You're encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or the District Two Detective Bureau at (314) 444-0100. And for any other losers who get any smart ideas in the mean time, please trust us on this: Nothing comes between a hungry customer and his Chalupa. If your weapon is as weak-sauce as this fellow, you'd be better off sticking to gas stations.

click to enlarge VIA SLMPD
  VIA SLMPD

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
