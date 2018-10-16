Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Cort VanOstran Outraised Ann Wagner Last Quarter in Tight Congressional Race

Posted By on Tue, Oct 16, 2018 at 9:16 AM

click to enlarge Challenger Cort VanOstran works the phones. - DOYLE MURPHY
  • DOYLE MURPHY
  • Challenger Cort VanOstran works the phones.

It was a very good quarter for Cort VanOstran, the Clayton lawyer who hopes to take down U.S. Representative Ann Wagner (R-Ballwin) in November — he raised nearly twice as much.

Quarterly fundraising reports filed last night cover July 19 to September 30, a time when VanOstran took the Democratic primary and could finally present himself to donors as the party's nominee. That clearly paid off (albeit not quite in Beto O'Rourke-ian proportions): VanOstran brought in $742,733 in net contributions for the third quarter, while Wagner raised $357,831 in the same time period.

Those numbers are particularly impressive in light of two factors: Wagner is the incumbent, and VanOstran has refused to take any money from corporate political action committees. (Wagner had taken more than $1.3 million from such PACs as of July.)



For months, political observers have suggested that Missouri's second congressional district, long a safe one for Republicans, could be in play. Suburban women, they say, are fed up with Trump and could send a "blue wave" to Washington. For its part, VanOstran's campaign has pointed to a late August poll showing it in a virtual with Wagner.

And yes, money should help get the word out. “Voters are ready for a change and they are sending the message loud and clear –- Congresswoman Wagner has failed to deliver for the people of this district and hasn’t earned another term,” VanOstran declared in a press release, which notes that he's outraised Wagner in four of the last five quarters.

Still, those victories may only count for so much in light of all the money Wagner has squirreled away. FEC reports show she's got a staggering $2.6 million cash on hand. VanOstran? $378,433. Maybe all those Democrats pouring money into the O'Rourke campaign in Texas want take a closer look at a race the party could actually win?

(For much more on VanOstran, check out our cover story tomorrow.)

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. WOW Air to End Direct Flights From St. Louis to Iceland in January Read More

  2. Video Shows SSM Hospital Security Guard Taking Down Patient Read More

  3. Who's Moving to St. Louis? People Fleeing California, Florida, Illinois Read More

  4. Loser Robs Taco Bell with a BB Gun, Gets Mugged by a Customer Read More

  5. Brazen Porch Thief Captured on Video, But Police Didn't Care, Homeowner Says Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation