Missouri Homeowner Finds Burglar Taking a Shower, Preparing Snacks in His House

An alleged burglar apparently felt the need to freshen up mid-felony in a Franklin County home on Tuesday morning.
Around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, Richard Blackwell awoke to a loud crash in his house, which is located on Glaser Road near Sullivan, about an hour southwest of St. Louis, KMOV reports
. Blackwell knew the sound came from his garage, but at first he assumed that a repairman or relative had come in through his side door. He left his bedroom and peered down the stairs into his kitchen.
That's when he saw something very troubling.
"A glass of milk and cookies on the counter," Blackwell tells KMOV
. "And a can of beans.”
It goes without saying that Blackwell had not set these things out himself. And as he was attempting to make sense of the situation, he heard his shower running. When he went and checked his side door, he saw that it had been kicked in.
Blackwell quickly retrieved his handgun and stood outside his bathroom door, demanding the shower's occupant come out. The suspect took his sweet time, which is kind of understandable — no one likes to be interrupted in the midst of their morning routine. (Like, who wants to walk around with shampoo in their hair all day long? Gross.)
Richard Blackwell, a Franklin County homeowner who awoke to an unknown man showering in his home.
"So I stood there and waited on him," Blackwell tells KMOV
. "About ten minutes went by. He finished his shower and did his thing. And finally he walked out."
When the suspect, a 32-year-old man, exited the bathroom, he was fully dressed — and unarmed. Naturally, Blackwell pointed his gun at the man and hit him in the nose before throwing him to the floor and climbing onto his back. He then called 911 and held the suspect until police arrived.
Blackwell says the man claimed he was allowed to be in the house, and tossed out the names of a couple of women whom he said had given him permission. But Blackwell says he didn't recognize the names. (And really, that story doesn't do much to explain the kicked-in door.)
"He's lucky to be alive," Blackwell says. "That's all I can say, very lucky."
The bizarre incident is just the latest piece of evidence this year that Franklin County is wild as fuck. Back in May, a Villa Ridge man was arrested for shooting two people who admitted they were trying to run over his dog
, though he said his motivation for the shooting had more to do with a nearby house fire a neighbor had accused him of starting (wild, so wild).
Just one week after that, a man was arrested for driving his motorcycle through the yards of St. Clair rather than on the roads
, reasoning that this was a crafty way to avoid getting a ticket for driving without a license (it wasn't).
Never change, Franklin County, never change.