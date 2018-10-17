Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Police Officer Who Struck Suspect with Brass Knuckles Charged with Assault

Posted By on Wed, Oct 17, 2018 at 3:07 PM

click to enlarge Travis W. Cozine is now facing criminal charges in St. Francois County. - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • Travis W. Cozine is now facing criminal charges in St. Francois County.
A police officer in Bonne Terre, Missouri, who allegedly struck a handcuffed suspect in the face while wearing brass knuckles is now facing criminal charges.

Travis W. Cozine has been charged in St. Francois County Circuit Court with assault in the second degree, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a weapon. Cozine has also been suspended from the police force.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, whose office brought the charges, issued a press release saying they stem from an incident in May. Officer Cozine was called to investigate a domestic disturbance, and ended up arresting a suspect.



But while the suspect was in handcuffs, Cozine allegedly struck him several times in the face with his brass knuckles, leaving lacerations that required stitches. The Bonne Terre Police Department initiated a “use of force” investigation and then requested an investigation into potential criminal charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

“There is no place for abuse of power in Missouri,” Hawley said in the press release.

Hawley's office ended up on the case after the office of St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Jerrod Mahurin recused himself, citing an unnamed conflict.

Mahurin was the subject of a Riverfront Times expose in July. St. Francois County is about an hour's drive west of St. Louis.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Can Cort VanOstran Beat Ann Wagner on Her Home Turf? Read More

  2. SIUE Student Bailey Reed Sues University Over Handling of Rape Complaint Read More

  3. St. Louis Weather Is Some Bullshit and We Only Have Two Seasons Now Read More

  4. Claire McCaskill Revealed to Be a Democrat in James O'Keefe's Boring 'Expose' Read More

  5. Missouri Homeowner Finds Burglar Taking a Shower, Preparing Snacks in His House Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation