Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 25, 2018

Feds File Carjacking Charges in Death of Mike Arnold, AKA 'Gus Gus Fun Bus'

Posted By on Thu, Oct 25, 2018 at 4:54 PM

click to enlarge Jana Stowers, left, and Curtis Alford are now facing federal charges. - COURTESY OF SLMPD
  • COURTESY OF SLMPD
  • Jana Stowers, left, and Curtis Alford are now facing federal charges.

The two suspects accused of mowing down Mike Arnold — better known as Gus Gus Fun Bus — are now facing federal carjacking charges.

Curtis Alford, 20, of Maplewood and Jana Stowers, 18, of East St. Louis pepper-sprayed the owner of a pickup truck on June 16 and tried to speed away through downtown St. Louis, authorities say.

Arnold was nearby outside the Taste of Downtown STL, a food festival and just the type of event that the enthusiastic supporter of the city's food and drinking scene had championed over the years. When Arnold saw the carjacking in progress, he reportedly pulled out his phone to film the suspects.



Alford and Stowers, apparently hoping to take out witnesses, are accused of intentionally ramming Arnold, causing injuries that ended his life after five days in the hospital. They were initially charged by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney in June.

In the state case, Alford was charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree robbery and four counts of assault.  Stowers was also charged with robbery and armed criminal action.

The federal charges allege the pair took the truck by force, intimidation and violence and that their actions caused Arnold's death. They made their first federal court appearance yesterday.

The two are being held in city jails, according to jail records. The U.S. Marshals have placed a hold on them as well.

Mike Arnold, R.I.P. - COURTESY OF GUS GUS FUN BUS
  • COURTESY OF GUS GUS FUN BUS
  • Mike Arnold, R.I.P.

Arnold worked for three decades for the AAA Auto Club, but his side job driving revelers on a fifteen-seat party bus between the city's bars and restaurants was the better known part of his persona. He kept up a bright presence on social media, tirelessly supporting St. Louis' brewers, chefs, restaurateurs and bars.

The famous and not-so-famous of the city's food-and-drink purveyors rushed to support him when he was in the hospital and mourned his eventual death. A GoFundMe to cover his medical bills and funerals costs has raised more than $32,500 since June.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Loop Trolley Isn't Even Open for Business Yet and It Already Hit a Parked Car Read More

  2. Gunmen Carjack Teacher as She Arrived at Ritenour Middle School Read More

  3. Josh Hawley Is Too Busy Campaigning to Do His Job, Complaint Alleges Read More

  4. St. Louis' Nanjing Connection: How an International Love Story Is Bringing Two Cities Together Read More

  5. Missouri Man Scammed Love Interests Out of $878K Before Arrest at KCI Airport Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation