Gunmen Carjack Teacher as She Arrived at Ritenour Middle School

A teacher was carjacked this morning in north St. Louis County as she arrived to school.
The teacher at Ritenour Middle School was approached shortly before 7 a.m. by two men, who ordered her out of the car, a school district official told television news stations this morning. She initially resisted but relented when they pulled out guns and yanked her out of the car, according to the reports.
The men also stole the teacher's cell phone and other items. The stolen vehicle was described as a white RAV4 with pink stickers on the back, KMOV reported
The carjacking happened shortly before students arrived, and classes are now in session.
