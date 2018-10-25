Email
Thursday, October 25, 2018

Gunmen Carjack Teacher as She Arrived at Ritenour Middle School

Posted By on Thu, Oct 25, 2018 at 9:46 AM

click to enlarge ritenour_middle_school_1_.jpg


A teacher was carjacked this morning in north St. Louis County as she arrived to school.

The teacher at Ritenour Middle School was approached shortly before 7 a.m. by two men, who ordered her out of the car, a school district official told television news stations this morning. She initially resisted but relented when they pulled out guns and yanked her out of the car, according to the reports.



The men also stole the teacher's cell phone and other items. The stolen vehicle was described as a white RAV4 with pink stickers on the back, KMOV reported.

The carjacking happened shortly before students arrived, and classes are now in session.

