Sheriff's Deputy Charged With Sex Abuse Says Victim's 'No' Was 'Playful'

click to enlarge
An sheriff's deputy in rural Missouri sexually assaulted a woman while on duty, authorities say.
Former Gasconade County Deputy Matthew Hutchings is now facing charges of sexual abuse and two counts of sodomy in the first degree. In March, the 33-year-old was supposed to be working when he assaulted the woman in her home, according to the charges.
The two had previously met online. She told an investigator from the Missouri Highway Patrol that Hutchings kissed her without permission, forced his hand down her pants and then pulled off some of her clothes, all while she tried to get him to stop.
"I was just like, 'Is this happening right now?' Like, 'Oh my god, this is nuts,'" the woman told the investigator.
Hutchings admitted the woman repeatedly told him "no," according to a probable cause statement.
"Hutchings stated he believed she did not necessarily mean no, and was being 'playful,'" Highway Patrol Corporal D. Foust wrote in the report.
Troopers took Hutchings into custody on Wednesday, according to police records. He was held in Osage County Jail. He had already resigned from the department by the time of his arrest.
Because of a conflict of interest, Gasconade County prosecutors handed off the case to the state attorney general, according to a news release.
Hutchings is the second Gasconade deputy accused of sexual assault in recent years. A now-former deputy named Marty Rainey
had been charged with multiple state and federal sex crimes in 2015 and 2016 before he hung himself from a bed sheet in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail. His family has sued the jail, alleging they failed to protect the accused predator from himself.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.