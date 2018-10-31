The St. Louis Blues Adopted a Service Dog and the Pupper Needs a Name

The St. Louis Blues
have a long and good history with dogs.
Former St. Louis Captain Blue Dallas Drake was a dog lover who actively participated in Dally's Dogs, a promotion that publicized adoptable shelter dogs on the Blues' website. David Backes was another team captain who loved dogs to the point that he twice chartered planes back from the Olympics so he could bring home stray dogs and get them medical treatment and loving families. (Backes and his wife, Kelly, also started Athletes for Animals
, a group of pro athletes who regularly rescue homeless pets.) And fifteen of the twenty-six current Blues players are Canadians
, who are well known as the dogs of North American because of their loyalty, friendliness and generosity. (We kid, we kid.)
Now the Blues have taken the next step, by sponsoring and helping socialize a puppy who will be trained as a service dog — and that puppy needs a name. Lots of commenters on Instagram
seem to be that his name should be "Stanley Pup," but let's face it. The Blues haven't been to the Stanley Cup finals since 1970. Naming that poor pet "Stanley Pup" means the little guy will never live to adulthood.
Suffice it to say, we have a few better ideas. How about ....
1. Name him Barklay, after early Blues great Barclay Plager, who died in 1988.
2. Brett Hull's nickname was "the Golden Brett" (his dad was "The Golden Jet" when he played for the Winnipeg Jets), so name the friendly little fella "Brett" after a fan-favorite player.
3. Adam Oates holds the team record for most assists in a season (90). Nameless dog is going to be an assistance dog, so following the nickname traditions of hockey (first syllable of last name + Y), Oatesy it is.
4. Or better yet, name him after all-time assists leader Bernie Federko. Bernie is a great dog name, and Bernie was by all accounts a great guy on and off the ice. He was hard-working, humble and made everyone around him better ... essentially a human golden retriever.
5. Or we could name him after beloved goalie Curtis Joseph, who single-handedly led the team into the playoffs and kept them there through sheer force of will. What person doesn't want a dog who shares the name of one of the NHL's all-time greats? Cujo it is.
What do you think? If you have any ideas on names for this little guy, head to the official naming site
, where you can fill out a quick form and submit it to the team. And if you have a heart of gold and would like to donate to the St. Louis Blues assistance dog-in-training and other puppers like him, you can slide that into the goal here
.
And seriously ... think hard on Cujo.
