Kidnappers in Ski Masks Shoot 55-Year-Old During Busy Halloween in St. Louis

Gunmen in ski masks shot a 55-year-old man and then tried to kidnap him, police say.The man told investigators he parked about 9 p.m. in the 3600 block of Blaine Avenue, just south of Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in south city's Tiffany neighborhood, when the two assailants attacked. During a struggle, he was shot in the arm.Police say the gunmen then tried to force the man into the back of a car, but he scrambled free and fled. The two men took off as well. Along with their ski masks, they were dressed in dark clothing.The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was treated for the gunshot wound as well as cuts on the back of his hand and head. He was listed in stable condition.The frightening episode was part of a busy Halloween in the city. Detectives are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in a garage as a homicide. Police say 39-year-old Percy Kinzer was already dead of gunshot wounds when they found him about 4:40 p.m. inside a car in the garage in the 2300 block of North Kingshighway.Two people were wounded in a shooting at 10:35 p.m. in the Baden neighborhood on the far north end of the city. Three more were reported shot minutes after midnight at North Thirteenth Street and Cass Avenue, on the edge of the Columbus Square neighborhood north of downtown.There was also an attempted carjacking on the east end of the Grove neighborhood around 11 p.m. A masked man wearing a black leather jacket, black track pants, black-and-white shoes and black backpack threatened to shoot a 24-year-old woman if she didn't get out of her car near Manchester and Hemp avenues, police say. When she refused, he tried to yank her out, but she scared him away by honking her horn.