Mykia Caldwell Stabbed Her Boyfriend in the Groin, Police Say. Now She's Charged with Murder

click to enlarge COURTESY FLORISSANT POLICE

Mykia Caldwell was charged with second-degree in the death of her boyfriend.

A Florissant woman who police say stabbed her boyfriend in the groin was charged today with murder following his death.Mykia Caldwell, 21, was originally charged with domestic assault in the October 22 incident.Florissant police were called to the home she shared with 25-year-old Demartez Evers. Caldwell met officers and told them her boyfriend had been stabbed and was lying on the kitchen floor.Investigators found Evers still alive but in bad shape. He had been stabbed in the lower groin and abdomen, police said. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition.Police soon came to believe Caldwell was responsible for the attack. She was arrested on the domestic assault charge and has been held at St. Louis County Jail.Evers survived for more than a week at the hospital but died Tuesday evening, police said.Earlier today, St. Louis County prosecutors upgraded the top charge to second-degree murder. Caldwell's bond was set after her arrest at $150,000.