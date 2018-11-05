The Three Stooges Are in Missouri Tonight to Prop Up Josh Hawley

click to enlarge
As if you weren't eager enough for Missouri's nasty U.S. Senate race to be over already, a trio of windbags will make a joint campaign appearance in Cape Girardeau tonight on behalf of challenger Josh Hawley.
President Donald Trump announced yesterday he'd be joined by two
impartial journalists
sycophants, Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity, as Hawley attempts to make a last-minute appeal to Missourah voters to "fire Claire."
Hannity will be hosting his show from the site of the 9 p.m. rally, the Hill reported
, but it's not clear if he'll also be appearing on stage. Limbaugh, one can assume, won't even feign distance.
Hawley may need the boost. While polling is notoriously unreliable these days, the polls that go into RealClearPolitics' average
suggest that the target of Hawley's efforts, U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri), is surging, even as Hawley's numbers have dropped. With each clocking in at 46 percent
, the race is a statistical dead heat. Recent weeks of bad press — including the Kansas City Star
's scoop that Hawley gave political consultants the keys to his office almost immediately after taking over
— may be having an impact. (Or maybe liberals are finally preparing to hold their nose and do their bit for the Democratic party, even if they're not thrilled withMcCaskill
?)
Hawley even canceled a scheduled appearance on Meet the Press
yesterday, apparently at the last minute. Hey, you know it's bad when even Josh Hawley is too busy campaigning to worry about his national profile.
So here come the conservative talking heads — and, yeah, the president — to the rescue.
"We’re glad to welcome Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity as special guests to this final stop on the tour where President Trump will make his case to the American people to support GOP candidates on Election Day in order to continue our great American comeback under his leadership,” Trump spokesman Michael Glassner said in a statement
.
Can somebody please wake us when this one is over?
