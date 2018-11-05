Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 5, 2018

The Three Stooges Are in Missouri Tonight to Prop Up Josh Hawley

Posted By on Mon, Nov 5, 2018 at 6:10 AM

click to enlarge ALL PHOTOS COURTESY OF FLICKR/GAGE SKIDMORE
As if you weren't eager enough for Missouri's nasty U.S. Senate race to be over already, a trio of windbags will make a joint campaign appearance in Cape Girardeau tonight on behalf of challenger Josh Hawley.

President Donald Trump announced yesterday he'd be joined by two impartial journalists sycophants, Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity, as Hawley attempts to make a last-minute appeal to Missourah voters to "fire Claire."

Hannity will be hosting his show from the site of the 9 p.m. rally, the Hill reported, but it's not clear if he'll also be appearing on stage. Limbaugh, one can assume, won't even feign distance.



Hawley may need the boost. While polling is notoriously unreliable these days, the polls that go into RealClearPolitics' average suggest that the target of Hawley's efforts, U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri), is surging, even as Hawley's numbers have dropped. With each clocking in at 46 percent, the race is a statistical dead heat. Recent weeks of bad press — including the Kansas City Star's scoop that Hawley gave political consultants the keys to his office almost immediately after taking over — may be having an impact. (Or maybe liberals are finally preparing to hold their nose and do their bit for the Democratic party, even if they're not thrilled withMcCaskill?)

Hawley even canceled a scheduled appearance on Meet the Press yesterday, apparently at the last minute. Hey, you know it's bad when even Josh Hawley is too busy campaigning to worry about his national profile.


So here come the conservative talking heads — and, yeah, the president — to the rescue.

"We’re glad to welcome Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity as special guests to this final stop on the tour where President Trump will make his case to the American people to support GOP candidates on Election Day in order to continue our great American comeback under his leadership,” Trump spokesman Michael Glassner said in a statement.

Can somebody please wake us when this one is over?

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
Jump to comments
  |  
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Vote for Claire McCaskill, You Liberal Dipshits Read More

  2. Missouri Has 3 Medical Marijuana Measures. Here's How to Vote Strategically Read More

  3. Death of Danye Jones, Son of Ferguson Activist Melissa McKinnies, Being Investigated as a Suicide Read More

  4. Hyde Park Is Ready for Its Comeback Read More

  5. Rachel Nixon of Webster Groves Charged With Murder in Bevo Mill Drug Robbery Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation