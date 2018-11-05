We Fixed That Appalling Trump Billboard Just Outside St. Louis for You

click to enlarge
"Make the Gospel great again" .... ugh.
If you are a Christian, you probably get chills when you read the first verses of the first chapter of the gospel of John:
In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning. Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made. In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.
"The Word," in this passage, is Jesus. It all becomes clear in verse fourteen: The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us.
It's the very heart of Christianity: God became man, and even though man killed him, the fact He bothered to come here in human form was enough. We're saved, hallelujah.
(Non-believers, you'll just have to trust us on this one. Thirteen years of religious education can't be wrong, can it???)
Which is why it was genuinely horrifying to see the digital billboard that recently went up on 170, just before the St. Charles Rock Road exit
, quoting John 1: 14 in the most bizarre context imaginable.
Basically, this billboard is saying Donald Trump is Jesus.
And if that's not bad enough, it suggests we should "Make the Gospel great again."
Really.
We are fortunate that Christians are instructed to take even the nastiest insults by turning the other cheek, because this one is wildly offensive — and not just because Jesus would have never consorted with spray tanner or gold toilet seats or incendiary rhetoric about refugees. (Quite the contrary; please see Matthew 25: 31-46.)
That said, we couldn't let the matter rest without setting the record straight. So, for those who are confused, a brief list of things that are definitely not Jesus:
1. Donald Trump
2. Rich people.
3. People who spurn the orphan, the widow and stranger.
4. Donald Fucking Trump.
And for those who prefer their gospel lessons in visual form, we decided our simplest homily would be to go straight to the source and, well, edit it.
Fixed that for you:
click to enlarge
-
PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY DANNY WICENTOWSKI
You're welcome.
