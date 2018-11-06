Your Broke Ass Can Catch a Cheap Ride the Polls Today

click to enlarge
Let's get one thing out of the way: You have no excuse not to vote today. You can't claim you're too busy working (Missouri law requires your boss to give you up to three hours off). And don't you dare say there's no difference between the major parties. Recent history has taught us quite the opposite.
But perhaps your problems are more practical in nature. Like, say, getting there. Well, we have some answers for that too.
Here are some obstacles, and some solutions.
Don't have a car?
Those annoying Lime bikes and scooters are finally going to come in handy; the company is offering free rides to and from your polling station, for up to 30 minutes. Just enter the code LIME2VOTE18 to claim your free trip.
Too wet for a scooter?
Or check out Uber's options — they'll give you $10 off your ride to the polls via UberX. Using the most recent version of Uber's app, type in VOTE2018 as your promo code, and you should be good to go. (See Uber's info page if you run into trouble
.)
Got a philosophical objection to Uber?
Lyft is offering 50 percent off your ride. To get a code that works locally, enter your ZIP code here
. See Lyft's info page
for details.
Hate ridesharing in general?
Hey, we have buses ... and your polling place is likely pretty close to your house, which makes them eminently feasible. Take a look at the MetroBus schedule
and see if there's a time that suits you.
So, now that we've dealt with transportation, that leaves only one possibility. Maybe you think you're too stupid to vote. But let's get real: This is America. Lack of knowledge has never stopped anybody. Go ahead and fill out your ballot with the confidence of a rich kid regularly showered with trophies.
Just maybe skip all the judge stuff. That takes actual knowledge .... and some real research. But McCaskill vs. Hawley? You've got that one. Now get your ass to the polls.
