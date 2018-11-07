Hey Missouri Democrats, There is Actually a Huge Amount of Election News to Celebrate

click to enlarge
TOM HELLAUER
Supporters of Cort VanOstran watch election returns on Tuesday, November 6.
Yeah, so U.S. Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri) couldn't hold off the Red Wave that's swept Missouri in recent years. And Cort VanOstran couldn't quite beat Congresswoman Ann Wagner (R-Ballwin) in the St. Louis suburbs. Do not despair! There was still plenty of good government for Democrats to get excited about.
Namely ...
- Missouri finally passed a medical marijuana law!
- And not just any medical marijuana law. Voters actually figured out the right medical marijuana constitutional amendment, sending both Dr. Brad "I Will Be Your Pot Czar" Bradshaw and the Sinquefield consulting shop's dark-money donors packing. Nice work, electorate.
- Missouri approved a minimum wage increase, taking the hourly wage even higher than the increase to $10 approved by the city of St. Louis only to be blocked by the state legislature last year.
- Missouri also passed a reform package backed by progressives. Only time will tell the true impacts of Clean Missouri, but there are a lot of good people behind this one .... and can shaking up the way things are done in Jefferson City ever be 100 percent a bad thing?
- We're getting more bingo, apparently. And can that ever be a bad thing?
Really, if the outcomes of the state's various amendments and ballot propositions were to be believed rather than the races predicated on party affiliation, this state is looking deep purple, if not outright blue.
In light of Hawley's victory and the near-total monopoly Republicans have on statewide offices, it's kind of bizarre, as writer Sarah Kendzior noted on Twitter last night:
Food for thought.
But when it comes to last night's returns, believe it or not, there's even more good news locally:
- Jeff Roorda, the bombastic St. Louis police union spokesman who's convinced there's a war on police and even officers charged with murder aren't bad guys, went down to electoral defeat.
- So did Jerrod Mahurin, the county prosecutor whose treatment of some female staff members helped usher in the #MeToo movement to St. Francois County. That one wasn't even close.
- Bill Haas, another elected official with, how shall we say it, a tendency to say things that make women uncomfortable, lost his race for the St. Louis School Board.
- Nicole Galloway, the hard-working, no-bullshit auditor holding financial miscreants, held off an intensely flawed challenger to win reelection.
And finally ...
Now that Josh Hawley made it up that ladder he's dreamt of for so many years
, we may not have to see his utility trailer
around Missouri for six years .... maybe more. Reliable sources say he's signing up for a D.C.-area gym membership even as we speak.
Sarah Fenske is the editor in chief of the Riverfront Times. Email her at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com or follow her on Twitter @sarahfenske
