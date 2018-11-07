Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 7, 2018

Super Efficient Carjackers Steal Two Vehicles from Single Victim in Soulard

Posted By on Wed, Nov 7, 2018 at 1:48 PM

click to enlarge The intersection of Lami and Tenth, where the incident took place. - VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • The intersection of Lami and Tenth, where the incident took place.
A man in Soulard had an especially rough go of it on Monday night when a pair of carjackers stole not one but two vehicles from him in one fell swoop.

The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Lami Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, according to police. The Post-Dispatch reports that the victim, 39, had just parked, and was retrieving an item from the trunk of his 2016 Chevy Malibu when he was approached by two men armed with guns.

"All of a sudden I seen two black guys walk across the street and approach me, tell me give them everything in my pocket and to sit on the ground and not look at them, with a gun pointed at me," the victim, who asked not to be identified by name, tells KMOV.



The victim complied with the suspects' orders and handed over his phone, wallet and keys. One of the men made off with the gray Malibu, but according to the victim, the thieves also knew he owned a second vehicle. The second suspect then walked the victim to his black 2012 Nissan Altima, for which the victim had the keys, and stole that too.

"All I was thinking about was please don't shoot, I'm not going to look at anybody, please don't shoot," the victim tells KMOV. "Because I want to live another day because I have two children.”

One suspect is described by police as a black man in his twenties with short dreadlocks, approximately five feet eleven inches tall and 150 pounds, with a medium build and a medium complexion. At the time of the incident he was dressed in a light-colored hooded sweatshirt.

The other suspect is also described as a black man in his twenties, approximately five feet nine inches tall and 160 pounds, with a medium build and a medium complexion. He was clad in a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incident.

Police are reviewing footage from security cameras in the area to get a better look at the suspects, KMOV reports.

According to police statistics, this is the sixth carjacking in Soulard this year. There have been 40 overall vehicle thefts in the neighborhood since January.
Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Hey Missouri Democrats, There Is Actually a Huge Amount of Election News to Celebrate Read More

  2. Missouri Is Getting Medical Marijuana, as Amendment 2 Passes Read More

  3. Josh Hawley Beats Claire McCaskill Read More

  4. Why Medical Marijuana Access Is So Important to Amendment 2 Supporters Read More

  5. Missouri Voters Approve Prop B Minimum Wage Increase Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation