The Gas Station in the Loop Will Soon Be a CVS, Those Bastards

click to enlarge
Well, all of our hopes for another gas station at the corner of Delmar Boulevard and North Skinker Boulevard have gone down the drain.
In a post yesterday on Building St. Louis
, Chris Stritzel reports that the future of the corner has been determined. In addition to two floors of office space and retail space along Delmar, the development will also house, as has long been rumored, a CVS.
“Pace Properties is moving forward with the project, now named ‘The Link at the Loop,' with a major redesign and a major tenant,” Stritzel wrote. “That tenant is CVS Pharmacy, which is a welcome addition to the neighborhood.”
A welcome addition to the neighborhood? Eh, maybe. But what isn’t welcome is the subtraction of a gas station on the Loop.
To make the new multi-use development happen, Pace Properties forced out the Shell/Circle K that previously held down the northwest corner of the intersection for decades
. It went so far as to call it a "nuisance property
," comments echoed by Stritzel in his report yesterday. The gas station, he wrote, “brought numerous problems to the Loop and was out of place in neighborhood that has rapidly urbanized in the past decade.”
"Rapidly urbanized”? If by that, Stritzel means “gentrified,” then yes, one could have an issue with the gas station.
But for the rest of us, that crappy little gas station was the heart of life in the Loop. It was the only decent place in the area to gas up your ride (the gas station up at Kingsland and Olive is a nightmare, and the one all the way over at Delmar and Goodfellow is soooo out of the way). It was an easy-to-find and well-lit place to meet up with your friends at all hours of the night or before attending a crowded concert at the Pageant.
It was also the place to get mixers when you were taking the party after-hours, the easiest place to grab a snack to sober up after a night at the bars and the most reliable place to find a condom if the night took an unexpected turn.
Could a CVS do all of this? Yeah, but it won’t. A big chain being open 24 hours a day at that spot is pretty much unthinkable. Instead of that corner being an well-lit oasis where you could find some Red Hot Riplets and someone to help jump your car at 3 a.m., it will likely be another cold corner to rush past on your way out of the Loop, useless to everyone in the neighborhood (including residents) after about 9 p.m.
A CVS won’t allow for community interaction there like that shitty Shell station did, which means that along with Phoenix Rising
, HSB Tobacconist
, Good Works Furniture
and Saint Louis Bread Co.
that another beloved business has left the Loop.
But hey, who needs gas when you've got a trolley
? Ugh. Clang, clang, clang, indeed.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.