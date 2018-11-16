Hell Freezes Over as Loop Trolley Opens for Business (Kind Of, Mostly)

click to enlarge
DANIEL HILL
The trolley .... actually spotted in the wild!
Some said this day would never come
— yet here we are. Yes, ladies and gents, the Loop trolley is finally open for business.
Well, at least halfway.
At first, the trolley confirmed on Facebook
that it was open for business. Though, things being what they are, we also waited for an eye witness report before hitting publish.... one never knows with this particular trolley.
And sure enough, our reporter at the station near the Pageant sat in the cold for 50 minutes before the trolley put up a second Facebook post
.... this one bothering to mention that only the eastern
portion of the route is running today. Our reporter has been chasing the damn thing ever since.
Still .... we have confirmation. It's running. It's not running the full route (and some people are waiting, poor things, on the half that isn't open ... you know, the Loop half?)
But the trolley is taking passengers.
They aren't paying customers or anything .... the trolley also announced its (half-)route is free today. Still: Doesn't that feel like something?
For the record, it's now 21 years since Joe Edwards first pitched the concept, seven years since it got the greenlight from the feds, three years after construction largely ceased in the Delmar Loop and one day after the highly anticipated grand opening of service, which God himself saw fit to meddle with
. Seriously, what a long (and expensive) trip it's been!
And maybe, just maybe, one of these days, it'll make it to the Loop. Stay tuned for further reports.
In the mean time, hey: There's always the Missouri History Museum!
