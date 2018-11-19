Ex-Con Wrote Bad Check on Missouri Sheriff Office's Account, Feds Say

click to enlarge
Daniel Halford faces counterfeiting charges.
An ex-con was busted writing fake checks, including one set up to bill the bank account of a Missouri sheriff's office, authorities say.
Daniel Halford, 24, was indicted on six federal charges, including conspiracy, possession of counterfeit securities and being a felon in possession of a gun.
Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's Office allege Halford created counterfeit checks repeatedly between August 17 and October 23. He was arrested multiple times in hotel rooms around the metro area with items connected to his bogus check operation.
The most recent of those arrests was October 23 at the Hollywood Casino Hotel. Prosecutors say Halford had a fake FedEx check, stolen mail from an address in Ballwin and an I.O. Inc. handgun. Halford has previous felony convictions in St. Charles County for burglary in 2012 and distributing drugs in 2013, so possessing the gun was a felony, according to court records.
Halford had downloaded computer software to create the checks and then recruited others to try to cash them at businesses around the metro area, according to an indictment.
Some of the fake checks, like the one purportedly from FedEx, linked back to accounts that do not exist, prosecutors say. But others used real routing numbers, disguised by different names on the checks.
In September Halford had a check written out to another person for $852.88, authorities say. The check was made to look as if it had been issued by a construction company, but it actually drew from the bank account of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
Halford is described by prosecutors as a St. Louis County resident, but he had previously lived with his parents in O'Fallon, Missouri. In 2016, St. Charles cops distributed
missing posters for Halford after his family reported he had not returned home for five days. Police announced he had been found safe.
If convicted in the federal case, he faces as many as twenty years in prison.
