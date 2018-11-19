Email
Monday, November 19, 2018

Get Your Drunk Ass Home Thanksgiving Eve With a Free Ride From Major Brands

Posted By on Mon, Nov 19, 2018 at 10:44 AM

Thanksgiving is nearly upon us, but before we enjoy this holiday of turkey and togetherness, there's Thanksgiving Eve, arguably the busiest bar night of the year in St. Louis. That's why Major Brands, the Missouri-based liquor distributor, is passing out Lyft coupons like unsolicited advice at Thanksgiving dinner.

By now, Major Brands' free ride giveaways are pretty much expected, especially on days reserved for heavy drinking — the company has made similar offers in the past for Cinco de Mayo, New Year's Eve and St. Patrick's Day. And yes, Major Brands probably makes loads of profit on every pour, but that doesn't make this Thanksgiving ride giveaway any less useful.

So, how do you take advantage of the deal? Starting Tuesday, the company will post a Lyft ride code to its Facebook and Instagram accounts. That code is good for $25, which should be enough to whisk your stumbling self home after a night of avoiding relatives while filling yourself with that wonderful liquid stuffing that is booze.



There is a catch: The code is only good between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday, so you won't be able to bank your coupon for some future night out. Also, Major Brands is sponsoring just 1,000 ride codes and splitting them between St. Louis and Kansas City, meaning that supplies may get snapped up quickly. Don't let KC get all the free-ride fun.

Our advice? Nab that Lyft code, tell Uncle Jimbo that you'll have to listen to his theory about the CIA's mind-controlling dog army at a later date, and sprint off to your favorite dive bar.
