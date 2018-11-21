Email
Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Catholic Supply Shooting: 'Person of Interest' in Custody in Jamie Schmidt's Killing

Posted By on Wed, Nov 21, 2018 at 12:53 PM

click to enlarge Jamie Schmidt was killed on Monday at Catholic Supply. - COURTESY GOFUNDME
  • COURTESY GOFUNDME
  • Jamie Schmidt was killed on Monday at Catholic Supply.

A 53-year-old "person of interest" has been taken into custody by police investigating Monday's murder and sexual assault at the Catholic Supply store in west county, a St. Louis County Police spokesman confirmed.

The man's name has not been released, and he has not been charged. However, it could be a major break in the case following an aggressive manhunt.

About 3:20 p.m. on Monday, a gunman entered the store in a strip mall off of Manchester Road near Ballwin. Police say he sexually assaulted at least one of the women inside and shot 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt of House Springs in the head. She was taken to the hospital but died a few hours later.



Little was known about the shooter, who fled following the attack. Police broadcast descriptions of a white male, age 40 to 50, dressed in a navy blue work jacket, jeans and a "newsboy" style hat. They have released no other details about the person of interest.

Schmidt, a customer at the store, was an active member of her church, singing in the choir. Relatives have begun a GoFundMe to raise money for her funeral.

click to enlarge St. Louis County police taped off Catholic Supply's west county store after Monday's shooting. - DOYLE MURPHY
  • DOYLE MURPHY
  • St. Louis County police taped off Catholic Supply's west county store after Monday's shooting.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
