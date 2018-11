Catholic Supply Shooting: 'Person of Interest' in Custody in Jamie Schmidt's Killing

click to enlarge COURTESY GOFUNDME

Jamie Schmidt was killed on Monday at Catholic Supply.

click to enlarge DOYLE MURPHY

St. Louis County police taped off Catholic Supply's west county store after Monday's shooting.

A 53-year-old "person of interest" has been taken into custody by police investigating Monday's murder and sexual assault at the Catholic Supply store in west county , a St. Louis County Police spokesman confirmed.The man's name has not been released, and he has not been charged. However, it could be a major break in the case following an aggressive manhunt.About 3:20 p.m. on Monday, a gunman entered the store in a strip mall off of Manchester Road near Ballwin. Police say he sexually assaulted at least one of the women inside and shot 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt of House Springs in the head. She was taken to the hospital but died a few hours later.Little was known about the shooter, who fled following the attack. Police broadcast descriptions of a white male, age 40 to 50, dressed in a navy blue work jacket, jeans and a "newsboy" style hat. They have released no other details about the person of interest.Schmidt, a customer at the store, was an active member of her church, singing in the choir. Relatives have begun a GoFundMe to raise money for her funeral.