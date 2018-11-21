Catholic Supply Shooting: 'Person of Interest' in Custody in Jamie Schmidt's Killing

click to enlarge
Jamie Schmidt was killed on Monday at Catholic Supply.
A 53-year-old "person of interest" has been taken into custody by police investigating Monday's murder and sexual assault at the Catholic Supply store in west county
, a St. Louis County Police spokesman confirmed.
The man's name has not been released, and he has not been charged. However, it could be a major break in the case following an aggressive manhunt.
About 3:20 p.m. on Monday, a gunman entered the store in a strip mall off of Manchester Road near Ballwin. Police say he sexually assaulted at least one of the women inside and shot 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt of House Springs in the head. She was taken to the hospital but died a few hours later.
Little was known about the shooter, who fled following the attack. Police broadcast descriptions of a white male, age 40 to 50, dressed in a navy blue work jacket, jeans and a "newsboy" style hat. They have released no other details about the person of interest.
Schmidt, a customer at the store, was an active member of her church, singing in the choir. Relatives have begun a GoFundMe
to raise money for her funeral.
St. Louis County police taped off Catholic Supply's west county store after Monday's shooting.
