Man Dies After Crashing Lime Scooter into a Tree in North St. Louis
By Daniel Hill
A man riding a Lime scooter in north St. Louis on Saturday night died after colliding with a tree.
KMOV reports
that the accident occurred around 10 p.m. near the intersection of North Grand Boulevard and Penrose Street. A 25-year-old man reportedly ran into a tree while riding one of the popular ride share scooters that first came to the St. Louis area in July.
Leon Whitener, a captain with the St. Louis Fire Department, tells the Post-Dispatch
that the man was in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived. Whitener says the man was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Investigators are still working to determine whether the man had the cardiac episode before the crash, or rather as a result of it.
Lime scooters are able to travel up to speeds between fifteen and twenty miles per hour on flat land. The City of St. Louis has laws on the books that require riders to wear helmets and stay off the sidewalks, but so far those laws have not been strictly enforced.
