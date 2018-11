Stunning Photos of the Amazing Rainbow in St. Louis Yesterday

click to enlarge photo via RFT reader

I always feel like this after a successful @IKEAUSA trip 💁‍♀️ #stlwx pic.twitter.com/EocNzCzbz8 — Maggie Crane (@newsformaggie) November 25, 2018

One perk to this gloomy weather, my sister just saw this rainbow in Chesterfield. 📸 = @juliefrosen #STLwx pic.twitter.com/D6gjybWMDF — Jennifer Feldman (@jenniferfeldman) November 25, 2018

Full horizon-to-horizon rainbow in S City a few minutes ago. #stlwx pic.twitter.com/DkMQD7hjS9 — Jim Spies (@spyguy1108) November 25, 2018

Yesterday was a wild day in St. Louis weather. What started as a 62 degree day ended with a dusting of snow and featured a rodeo ride of weather situations in between.Parts of our area of Missouri experienced blizzard warnings, then there were tornado warnings later in the day when an insane storm blew through, bringing hail with it and frightening most of the Lou's dog friends.And even though we had to experience all four seasons in the span of just a few hours, there was one bright spot: thatrainbow. wise sage by the name of Dolly Parton once said, "If you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain."Well, we did put up with the rain and it was totally worth it. Check out all of these gorgeous pictures below.