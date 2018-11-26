Email
Monday, November 26, 2018

Stunning Photos of the Amazing Rainbow in St. Louis Yesterday

Posted By on Mon, Nov 26, 2018 at 10:02 AM

click to enlarge WOW. THAT REFLECTION IN THE STREET! TOM NAGEL / IG: @NAGELBITE

Yesterday was a wild day in St. Louis weather. What started as a 62 degree day ended with a dusting of snow and featured a rodeo ride of weather situations in between.

Parts of our area of Missouri experienced blizzard warnings, then there were tornado warnings later in the day when an insane storm blew through, bringing hail with it and frightening most of the Lou's dog friends.
And even though we had to experience all four seasons in the span of just a few hours, there was one bright spot: that double rainbow.

A wise sage by the name of Dolly Parton once said, "If you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain."



Well, we did put up with the rain and it was totally worth it. Check out all of these gorgeous pictures below.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA RFT READER
  • photo via RFT reader
View this post on Instagram

Pot o gold somewhere in South City #stlwx #STL

A post shared by Lance Kidwell (@muddylemon) on


